by Itamar Marcus

On Wednesday, YouTube closed down Palestinian Media Watch‘s main account, making hundreds of important videos inaccessible to governments, think tanks and media who find this material of critical importance.

Over the past two weeks, someone has been trying to damage PMW by submitting complaints to YouTube about PMW videos in four different PMW accounts in three different languages. The accusation is that PMW is violating YouTube’s “policy on harmful or dangerous content.”

Because of the range of accounts being targeted, it appears that someone is systematically submitting complaints about PMW videos to prevent us from reporting on Palestinian incitement, and YouTube has gone along with this.

Screenshot of one of the deleted videos. Watch it here.

This is outrageous. PMW reports on and exposes the “harmful or dangerous” messaging coming from the Palestinian Authority, Fatah and Hamas, and plays a critical role by internationally exposing the Palestinian Authority’s hate and terror promotion.

By shutting down PMW videos, YouTube is “shooting the messenger” and enabling Palestinian hate and terror promotion to flourish.

PMW asks our readers to turn to YouTube and demand that they reinstate PMW’s account and all of its videos that expose hate and terror, and return our accounts to “good standing.”

This is not the first time that YouTube has closed PMW’s accounts. Although we have explained numerous times through appeals on YouTube’s website that PMW is a research organization that exposes hate speech, our appeals have been ignored, and it is only through the efforts of our readers and organizations who have contacted YouTube that our videos been unblocked and our accounts returned to good standing.

Once again, PMW is asking our readers, and especially anyone who has contacts at YouTube, to encourage YouTube to make our videos accessible again and return our accounts to good standing. You can also send a message to YouTube by clicking the “Send feedback” link at the bottom of YouTube’s homepage:

The following is the name and link to PMW’s YouTube primary account that has been “terminated” :

“palwatch” – https://www.youtube.com/user/palwatch

