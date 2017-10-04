Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The rash of clown attacks in Israel is on the verge of turning into an epidemic.

Youths are dressing up as clowns and jumping out from the bushes in the middle of the night to scare people. There have been reported cases where the “clowns” pulled out knives and stabbed people.

On Tuesday night, police arrested a 13-year-old in Herzliya armed with a knife and dressed as a clown.

Police said they will show zero tolerance towards anyone dressing up as a clown and scaring the public.