Some 180 Jewish fathers from around the world arrived in Israel on Monday, to follow in their wives’ footsteps on an exclusive “MoMENtum” journey with the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (JWRP).

As JWRP expands its women’s trips to Israel, an increasing number of husbands who have seen how the experiences affected their wives and families asked to share in the life-changing experience. This moved JWRP to start bringing several men’s delegations to Israel. The men are coming from the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

The Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (jwrp.org) was founded in 2008, with the mission of empowering women to change the world through Jewish values. Its major project during the full year experience is “MOMentum,” a highly subsidized life-changing journey to Israel, experienced by more than 11,000 participants from 190 partner organizations in 26 countries worldwide. Since 2014, the JWRP has partnered with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

The “MoMENtum” journey for men is modeled after JWRP’s “MOMentum” trips, and includes a rare eight-day adventure to Israel, which stretches from the mystical Galilee city of Safed to the ancient desert mountaintop fortress Masada, and features extensive itineraries and curated curricula encompassing everything from Jewish values to contemporary Israeli society. The men’s trips include a special visit to an Israel Defense Forces army base, where the group participates in a combat boot camp.

The trips inspire men to connect deeply with their Jewish heritage, and transform themselves, their families – and ultimately their communities and the wider world.

“We created MoMENtum experiences after getting hundreds upon hundreds of requests pleading with us to give men the chance to experience the same magic their wives had in Israel,” said Lori Palatnik, the JWRP’s founding director. “We are happy to give these men the opportunity to get a taste of what their wives have, and work together on enacting change within their family and community.”