The Queens Museum has reversed its decision to renege on its earlier agreement for Israel’s Mission to the United Nations to hold an event celebrating seventy years to the UN resolution which had called for the establishment of the Jewish state, the Israeli UN mission reported late Wednesday.

According to the report, the decision followed strong protests by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and the pro-Israel community in New York. The museum structure, which today houses the Museum, served as UN headquarters from 1946 to 1950.

Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement: “We welcome this step by the Museum to rectify their earlier unfortunate decision. Any attempt to discriminate against Israel is completely unacceptable and we will continue to fight against such injustices. We look forward to proudly celebrating this historic UN decision.”