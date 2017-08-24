Photo Credit: Hillel Meir/TPS

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for his response last week to events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In an interview with Channel 10’s Neria Kraus Wednesday, Friedman, a close friend of the President and formerly his bankruptcy lawyer, said that Trump’s response to the extreme right-wing rallies and the violence that ensued “was not right.”

Friedman noted, however, that the President is doing “a great job for America,” repeating Trump’s charges that the media “treat him unfairly. People have to give him a chance.”

In response to the sharp criticism of his feeble response to the neo-Nazis, the Klan, and white supremacists who clashed with the left in Charlottesville, Virginia, and rammed a local woman to death, Trump on Tuesday attacked the American media in a speech in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump called the media unfair and un-American and said they refused to admit that he had condemned the incident. In an attempt to defend his reaction to the events, the president quoted some of his reactions, including the condemnation of Nazis, but omitted the controversial part, in which he condemned both sides and suggested there were fine people among the Nazi protesters.