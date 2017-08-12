Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Re-Tweeting a Time magazine tweet that stated, “President Trump sends Jared Kushner to Israel to help broker a peace deal,” the TBS late night host of “Conan,” Conan O’Brien‏ on Friday announced: “Breaking: Conan O’Brien sends Conan O’Brien to Israel to help Jared Kushner. Stay tuned. #ConanIsrael #ConanWithoutBorders.”

According to Ha’aretz, O’Brien will come to Israel in late August to shoot a special for his TBS show, and Ynet reported that he will to stay in Israel for five days and shoot his show there, to be aired nightly on TBS in America.

In the summer of 2012, there were rumors in the Israeli media reports that Conan would tag along with Madonna (Esther) when she visited Israel to kick off her world tour. Conan did not arrive in the Holy Land, sending in his place “Billy on the Street” host, Billy Eichner with a crew, to shoot a segment that later aired on the show titles “Billy Eichner Reports On Continuing Tensions With Iran And OMG MADONNA!”

Ha’aretz sub-headlined its Saturday report: “This will be Conan O’Brien’s first trip to Israel, a country he mocks mercilessly.” We looked it up, and although we are certain Ha’aretz would like Conan to mock Israel mercilessly, the comedian who grew up in the very mixed Catholic-Jewish Brookline, Massachusetts, and earned his comedy wings in New York and Los Angeles, treats Israel with just the right amount of mercy.

We went online—so you won’t have to—and collected Conan’s Israel-related jokes that are fit to steal in a family publication:

June 21, 2017

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is in the Middle East to broker a historic peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Kushner thinks real progress will start once both sides stop laughing.

In Israel, a court ruled that a religious man cannot force a woman to move seats on an airplane just because he’s afraid of having accidental physical contact with her. It was the landmark case of Israel vs Mike Pence.

May 04, 2017

Later this month, President Trump will visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Vatican. Trump said, “I look forward to insulting three religions in one trip.

November 18, 2015

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered an ancient formation as old as Stonehenge that’s known as the “Wheel of Giants.” They claim that ancient locals used to gather around the wheel nightly and purchase vowels.

December 10, 2015

Donald Trump has cancelled a planned trip to Israel. When asked why, Trump said, “They already have a wall and a fear of Muslims. My work there is done.”

December 02, 2015

Experts in Israel are trying to recreate a wine used in the time of Jesus. Apparently, all they need is some water and Jesus.