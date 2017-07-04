Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS

Minister of Education Naftali Bennett is running a pilot in two communities in northern Israel, where students starting in the 8th grade this year might graduate high school after finishing 11th grade instead of the 12th, according to a report in Nana10.

The full plan, if implemented, calls for making up the missing 12th year of education, by shortening summer vacations by 1 month every year, starting from the first grade.

The driving force behind this revolutionary idea is that the Ministry of Education believes there is no justification for 12 years of education.

An alternative explanation is that Bennett is trying to find another way to shorten the long summer vacation period.

After graduating 11th grade, students will be advised on a number of possible paths they can take, such as a year of community service (before their 3 years of IDF service), additional academic degree studies, and early IDF enlistment for non-combat soldiers.

Hanging out on the streets for a year before reaching enlistment age may be yet another possible path the young graduates may take.