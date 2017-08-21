Photo Credit: IDF screenshot

Southern Israel was hit by “spillover” gunfire late Sunday night, according to the IDF, which declined to indicate in detail precisely where the gunfire hit.

The spokesperson said, however, the gunfire originated with fighting between Hamas and the Salafi factions or Islamic State fighters across the border in the Sinai Peninsula.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has been locked in an internal power struggle with Salafi factions for nearly a decade. The Salafis, who formerly were linked to Al Qaeda, have since joined forces with Islamic State after the terrorist group established a branch in the Sinai Peninsula.

No Israelis were physically injured and no property damage was reported in the attack.

There have been a number of such incidents since early last Thursday after a Hamas terrorist was killed by a suspected member of the Islamic State terrorist organization in a suicide bombing in southern Gaza, near the border with Egypt.

Salafi forces are linked to the Gaza-based Islamic State terrorist group, and those forces are connected to the Sinai Province branch of ISIS in northern Sinai.