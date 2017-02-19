Photo Credit: Courtesy GSS communication

Ihab Salameh Daoud Alshibat, 45, a resident of Beit Sahour, an Arab town east of Bethlehem, was arrested by Israeli security forces last week from terrorizing Jewish motorists from the community of Tekoa, Gush Etzion, a GSS spokesperson revealed on Sunday.

A GSS investigation revealed that Alshibat was involved in a number of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, in which he threw large bricks from his moving car at Israeli vehicles in the opposite lane. In some of these attacks he caused substantial damage to the vehicles.

Advertisement

The investigation also showed that in those cases when he missed the oncoming car, Alshibat would U-turn and throw more bricks.

Throwing bricks or stones at moving vehicles or at people from a moving vehicle is an act of terrorism under Israeli law, and could result in death.