Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The trauma room staff at the Kaplan Medical Center released a statement saying that the manager of a Yavneh supermarket, 40, who was rushed there with neck and head stab wounds is in critical condition. He was put to sleep and received emergency treatment to stop his bleeding in the trauma room and was immediately passed on for surgery to save life in an operating room.

A resident of Hebron, 19, stabbed the manager of the Shufersal supermarket in Yavneh, seriously wounding him, on Wednesday just before noon. Civilians at the site overcame the assailant, who was arrested and taken for questioning. Police is investigating whether the background to the attack was criminal or terrorism.

United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA paramedics gave the injured person medical treatment and evacuated him with stab wounds to his upper body to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

A number of individuals were treated for trauma following the incident.

Netanel Moyal, a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah reported: “While I was at work near the location of the incident, the United Hatzalah dispatch alerted me to the incident which took place at the Shufersal supermarket. I rushed over to the scene and treated the individual suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. While I was treating him, other volunteer EMS personnel joined me and he was taken by ambulance to Kaplan medical center in Rehovot.”