Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Investigators have discovered the cause of the crash of an IDF Apache helicopter last month during a training exercise, which killed Major David Zohar (Res.) and seriously injured his co-pilot.

Zohar had declared an emergency and returned to the base, where the helicopter crashed.

Advertisement

Investigators found that the control stick had become disconnected after its connection had eroded over time.

The investigation will continue to determined why the problem wasn’t detected before, and if it’s possible to detect it at all.