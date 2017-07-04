Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that there are intermittent airspace restrictions over Israel today due to security activities. All the relevant flight authorities have been notified about the limitations.

Last night, the Airport Authority announced there were no airspace restrictions over Ben-Gurion airport, after there were reports of a security event at the airport itself, which the spokesman denied took place.

There were a few hours delay in airplane departures and arrivals affecting thousands of travelers. Ben-Gurion airport made up for the delays with an accelerated scheduling plan later in the evening.