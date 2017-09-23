Photo Credit: IRNA / Press TV / Twitter

Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile that can reach the State of Israel – the third such missile, according to Iranian military officials — but this one is capable of carrying multiple warheads.

The Khorramshahr has a range of 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers), according to Brig.-Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Division.

The Iranian Press TV news outlet, quoting Hajizadeh, also boasted the Islamic Republic now has three types of missiles capable of reaching the Jewish State.

The new missile was unveiled during military parades held across Iran to mark the first day of the country’s annual “Sacred Defense Week.” The Khorramshahr was paraded before President Hassan Rouhani and senior military officials in Tehran on Friday.

Rouhani said in an address at the parade, “We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary,” Rouhani said. “We seek no one’s permission to defend our land.”

He claimed Iran’s defense power “has never been used for aggressive acts, while certain world powers export deadly weapons to the Middle East,” and added Iran would defend the “downtrodden people of Yemen, Syria and Palestine whether you like it or not.”

Rouhani also said Iran was fully committed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with six world powers. He slammed President Donald Trump of the United States and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for opposing the accord in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly.