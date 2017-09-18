Photo Credit: Tsofit archive via the PikiWiki

The following are selected data from Israel’s central Bureau of Statistics for the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5778, 2017:

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5769, the population of Israel is estimated at 8.743 million.

The population is expected to reach 10 million at the end of 2024, 15 million residents at the end of 2048, and at the end of the forecast period, 2065, it is expected to reach 20 million residents.

The Jewish population is 6.523 million (74.6% of the total population), the Arab population is 1.824 million (20.9%), and the population of others is approximately 396,000 residents, or 4.5% of the population.

Since last Rosh Hashanah, Israel’s population has grown by 156,000 people. The rate of population growth in 5777 was 1.8%, similar to the recent years.

172,000 babies were born in Israel and 43,000 people died over the past year.

About 27,000 people were added to the population in the migration balance, of whom 25,000 were new immigrants.