Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem / POOL

Likud Minister Ayoub Kara has called on the government to expel the families of the Israeli Arabs who murdered two Border Police officers Friday in a terror attack at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, and demolish their homes.

Both officers who fell in the line of duty were members of the Druze community in northern Israel, as is Minister Kara, who spoke with Hebrew-language broadcasters on Israel’s Channel 10 television news.

השר איוב קרא לחדשות 10: ״לסלק את משפחות המפגעים לעזה ולהרוס להם את הבתים pic.twitter.com/GOPXk5Vu2V — חדשות 10 (@news10) July 14, 2017

Advertisement

The three terrorists were residents of the northern Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm and possibly members of the outlawed Northern Islamic Movement.

Kamil Shnaan (22) of Hurfish, and Haeel Satawi (30) of Majaar were both laid to rest Friday in northern Israel. Satawi left behind his wife and newborn son. Shinan was the son of former MK Shachiv Shnaan.