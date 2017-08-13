The leftwing NGO B’tselem claims that Israeli police violated the rights of patients and doctors in the Al-Makassad hospital in Jerusalem, when police entered the building looking for a violent Muslim rioter, Mohammed Abu Ghannam, who had been shot and later died in the hospital. The incident happened on July 21, 2017.

An Arab doctor at the hospital told Haaretz that the police were vicious and they lost control [of themselves],

“They were vicious,” Husseini says of those who perpetrated last Friday’s raid. “I think they lost control and it could have led to a massacre. We never had a Border Police raid. They were always police in blue or in black. The Border Police have no respect for the civilian population. What were they looking for? Weapons? Armed terrorists? The police could have come to me and said that there was a wounded person [they were seeking], and asked me about his condition in a civilized way, and not entered the operating rooms with their contaminated boots. Something like this would never happen at Hadassah Hospital.”

But video footage just obtained by Channel 10 shows a completely different picture.

In the parking lot of the hospital are blocks and stones used by the violent Muslim rioters to attack the police, and footage was caught of at least one Arab on the hospital’s rooftop throwing concrete blocks down on the police.

Channel 10 says the blocks were placed on the hospital grounds in advance to use against the Israeli police.

The police say they entered the hospital, primarily because the violent rioters were purposely using the hospital as a sanctuary.

The Muslims were rioting after Israel placed metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount, after three Muslim terrorists murdered two Israeli policeman at the holy site.