Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Eight Israeli-Arabs were arrested for terror activities in the Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood, below the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terror cell called themselves the “Ghosts of Silwan”. They threw firebombs and stones at security forces and had planned to commit a shooting attack against Jews in the Shiloach.

Last month they poured gas on a security vehicle and then threw a firebomb on it, burning it to the ground.