Photo Credit: ZAKA

Released for publication: The two Border Policemen who were critically wounded in the Temple Mount terror attack on Friday morning have died of their wounds.

The policemen, Kamil Shnaan (22) of Churfish, and Haeel Satawi (30)of Majaar, were from the Druze community in northern Israel.

Satawi leaves behind his wife and newborn daughter.

Shinan is the son of former MK Shachiv Shnaan.