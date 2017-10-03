Photo Credit: Screenshot

Dozens of Arab dentists who were hosted at an international professional conference in Colombia as official representatives of the State Israel refused to sing “Hatikvah,” their country’s national anthem, and instead sang the unofficial Palestinian national anthem “Fidai,” Israel’s Channel 20 reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Arabic word the word fidai is the singular form of fidaʼiyin, meaning those who sacrifices themselves. In the 1950s and ’60s, Arab infiltrators across the green line who ambushed and killed Israeli civilians were known as fidaʼiyin (later replaced by Sha’hids, which means roughly the same thing).

Here are two verses of Fidai:

With my determination, my fire and the volcano of my vendetta

With the longing in my blood for my land and my home

I have climbed the mountains and fought the wars

I have conquered the impossible, and crossed the frontiers With the resolve of the winds and the fire of the weapons

And the determination of my nation in the land of struggle

Palestine is my home, and the path of my triumphal

(Palestine is my home, Palestine is my fire,)

Palestine is my vendetta and the land of withstanding