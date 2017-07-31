Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Dozens of Police and Border Guard officers raided the homes of residents of eastern Jerusalem, as well as Judea and Samaria overnight Monday, arresting 41 Arabs, including 30 from eastern Jerusalem. All the detainees, including seven minors, were picked up on suspicion of involvement in violent clashes over the past two weeks, incitement to terrorism, and calling for terrorist attacks.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Center, a campaign of arrests was carried out by Israeli security forces in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, arresting 30 Israeli citizens, mostly from the neighborhood of A-Tur, the rest from Shu’afat, Beit Hanina, Wadi Joz, Ras al-Amud, Isawiya and the Old City.

Advertisement

“We arrested a hard core of rioters who took an active part in the violent riots directed against the security forces,” Police said.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office on Monday submitted to the local Magistrate’s Court indictments against five eastern Jerusalem residents for incitement to terrorism, calls to carry out an attack and other offenses.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 1 News on Sunday reported that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is providing millions of dollars to the Arabs of eastern Jerusalem to encourage their participation in disturbances and riots on and around the Temple Mount (See: Jerusalem Arabs Paid by Palestinian Authority to Riot Over Temple Mount).

According to the same report, Jerusalem Arabs were promised stipends of $1,000 per month, discounts on their electric bills, and free tuition, all courtesy of the Palestinian Authority, to come down and riot.