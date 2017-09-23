On the eve of Rosh Hashana, Israel sent 71 members from the IDF’s Homefront Command Search and Rescue unit to Mexico, to aid the country after the devastating earthquake.
Retired spokesman & head of social Media for the IDF Spokesperson’s office Peter Lerner filed the tweet below from Mexico City.
#Israeli rescuers being applauded as they walk through the streets of #MexicoCity ???? pic.twitter.com/OsxSZEfGPZ
— Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) September 22, 2017
Here are some of the comments in response:
Trainer Gloria: “Israel is always one of the first countries in the world to send help to others–even to its enemies like Syria.”
Victoria: “Most of us love Israel. Those that don’t have issues.”
Joel Koff: “Great job Israel!!!!! You make us proud!”
Lila R: “Hoffen wir, daß sie es schaffen, Überlebende zu retten wie damals in der Türkei…” (Let us hope that they manage to rescue survivors as they did in Turkey…)
(((HadasA))): “Sending them our love and appreciation from the UK and Shanah Tova #Mexico.”
Aboud Dandachi: “God bless the Mexican and Israeli people, may their friendship long endure.”
Perséfone: “Thank you so much. There are no words to describe how much we appreciate your help and support. Kol hakavod!”
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftzahalonline%2Fvideos%2F1572143216165523%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>
Video: Shofar Blowing in Mexico:
Mexican news sources reported on the number of foreign rescue workers that were sent to help: Japan sent 72 rescuers, Israel 71, US 67, EEUU 60, Spain 54, Honduras 36, Panama 35, Colombia 30, Ecuador 30, El Salvador 25, Venezuela 20, and Chile sent 18.
Video: Kiddush on Friday night:
Two additional aid groups, IsraAID and iAid, also went to Mexico.