On the eve of Rosh Hashana, Israel sent 71 members from the IDF’s Homefront Command Search and Rescue unit to Mexico, to aid the country after the devastating earthquake.

Retired spokesman & head of social Media for the IDF Spokesperson’s office Peter Lerner filed the tweet below from Mexico City.

#Israeli rescuers being applauded as they walk through the streets of #MexicoCity ???? pic.twitter.com/OsxSZEfGPZ — Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) September 22, 2017

Here are some of the comments in response:

Trainer Gloria: “Israel is always one of the first countries in the world to send help to others–even to its enemies like Syria.”

Victoria‏: “Most of us love Israel. Those that don’t have issues.”

Joel Koff:‏ “Great job Israel!!!!! You make us proud!”

Lila R:‏ “Hoffen wir, daß sie es schaffen, Überlebende zu retten wie damals in der Türkei…” (Let us hope that they manage to rescue survivors as they did in Turkey…)

(((HadasA))):‏ “Sending them our love and appreciation from the UK and Shanah Tova #Mexico.”

Aboud Dandachi‏: “God bless the Mexican and Israeli people, may their friendship long endure.”

Perséfone:‏ “Thank you so much. There are no words to describe how much we appreciate your help and support. Kol hakavod!”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftzahalonline%2Fvideos%2F1572143216165523%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Video: Shofar Blowing in Mexico:



Mexican news sources reported on the number of foreign rescue workers that were sent to help: Japan sent 72 rescuers, Israel 71, US 67, EEUU 60, Spain 54, Honduras 36, Panama 35, Colombia 30, Ecuador 30, El Salvador 25, Venezuela 20, and Chile sent 18.

Video: Kiddush on Friday night:



Two additional aid groups, IsraAID and iAid, also went to Mexico.