Photo Credit: Moishe Stainmetz / Twitter

Fire and police officials suspect an arsonist may have been behind a blaze that lit the sky late Wednesday night in the Wadi Joz section of eastern Jerusalem.

Firefighters and police were called to fight the flames leaping into the sky from among a patch of trees in the yard of the Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) building, not far from the Jerusalem District Court and the Ministry of Justice.

שריפה של מספר עצים בסמוך למבנה ביטוח לאומי בואדי ג'וז במזרח ירושלים. כוחות משטרה וכיבוי במקום – השריפה בשליטה pic.twitter.com/be9yuR8c1f — אלי שלזינגר (@EliShlezinger) July 26, 2017

The National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) provides socioeconomic support for Jerusalem residents in the area similar to that provided by the Social Security Administration in the United States.

Firefighters and Jerusalem Police were able to quickly bring the fire under control and ultimately extinguish the blaze.