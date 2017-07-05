Photo Credit: courtesy Israel Police

Ogi, a female police dog who has been serving with the Border Police Jerusalem Brigade for the past 8 years, on Tuesday celebrated her 10th birthday, together with all the officers in her unit and her handler for about 8 years, Sergeant Adi Felix, the Israel Police Spokesperson reported Wednesday.

Ogi has assisted Israel Police’s fight against terrorism and crime throughout the Jerusalem district.

“The dogs are an inseparable part of our unit, and we regard them as combatants for all intents and purposes,” said Sergeant Felix, “Combatants who risk their lives every day to save our lives and the lives of civilians in the places where we operate.”

In the Israel Police, dogs are at the forefront of security activity, specializing in various fields, from the discovery of drugs, weapons and explosives, to policing and patrols, and locating missing persons.