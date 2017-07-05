Photo Credit: ZAKA

IDF veteran officer Uri Schechter is on a mission.

Schechter, a social entrepreneur, is working to get Israeli Policewoman Tsippi Yacovian back home to her family after she was critically injured in the line of duty, viciously stabbed by an Arab terrorist as she patrolled near the Flower Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The 38-year-old long-time police veteran and mother of two was rushed to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors fought to save her.

For weeks her life was hanging by a thread, but eventually Yacovian’s condition stabilized. Nevertheless, there was only so much that the doctors could do. The terrorist’s knife had severed her spinal column, rendering Tsippi largely immobile, confined to a wheelchair and dependent on support for even the most basic tasks.

Tsippi’s overall cognitive function was largely unimpaired. But the frustrations of her handicap and overall condition have left the once-highly active policewoman in desperate need of support.

For the past two months, she has been undergoing rehabilitation at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, focused on returning home to her husband and children. Medically she has been cleared for release to continue outpatient rehabilitation, but the family’s current home cannot accommodate a wheelchair, not can it meet the countless other needs and daily challenges in Tsippi’s life.

This disabled hero cannot financially afford to go home.

In order for her family to be able to purchase and adapt an appropriate home, it will cost at least one million shekels ($285,000) — money they just don’t have. Israel’s Ministry of Defense and other agencies have provided some support, but not this amount.

Enter Uri Schechter, who got to know Tsippi during her extensive rehabilitation, and decided to raise money to move her into a new home before the start of the Jewish New Year with a crowdfunding campaign.

“In her current condition Tsippi is alive but not really living. After witnessing so much hard work and many months of stubbornly fighting to overcome her injuries, we all have a moral responsibility to assist her,” Schachter says.

“We need to get her a house so she can begin to rebuild her life and return home to her family.”