Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Portrait of MK Yehuda Glick at the Armon Hanatziv lookout, overlooking the Temple Mount and Dome of the Rock, in Jerusalem, on August 10, 2016.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare exception Wednesday to the ban on lawmakers’ visits to the Temple Mount, allowing MK Yehuda Glick to ascend to the holy site with his son for a tour prior to his upcoming wedding.

Glick called the prime minister’s approval of the visit “the best gift I could have received on the occasion of my son’s wedding.”

Advertisement

The prime minister imposed a ban on MKs visiting the site in October 2015 as a means of reducing Arab incitement and violence.

Wednesday’s visit was the second by Glick since the ban was imposed.

Glick, who ran the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation prior to serving as a lawmaker, was allowed to visit the site together with MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Bayit Yehudi) last July in a one-day pilot program designed to test the effect of visits by Knesset members at the site.

Arab lawmakers have violated the ban numerous times.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePM’s Diplomatic Envoy Atty Yitzhak Molcho to Step Down in 2018
Next articleAbraham and Martin Luther King
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...