Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included the Salomon family in his remarks on Sunday while speaking at the state memorial ceremony for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“We are in Jerusalem, and our hearts are in Modi’in, at the funeral of the members of the Salomon family.

“On Friday night we witnessed a heart-rending drama of vicious terrorism, the fruit of deep and unbridled Jew-hatred,” Netanyahu said, his expression grim.

“We have been dealing with murderous terrorism for 100 years – and we will defeat it,” he pledged.

“The pain is deep, but our roots in the land are no less deep. Terror will never defeat us. Terror will never defeat us,” he vowed. ”

We will continue to strengthen our state; we will continue to build up our land.”