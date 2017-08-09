Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
A 2,700 year old papyrus, from the First Temple-era, bearing the oldest known mention of Jerusalem in Hebrew on display at the new National Campus for the Archaeology in Jerusalem, on October 26, 2016.

Israel marked Wednesday’s celebration of the International Day of Indigenous People by sending out a tweet with a brief timeline of the Jewish presence in the Holy Land.

On language alone, our ancient ties have lasted from antiquity straight through to this day, both in speech and in the written word.

History bears it out in archaeological artifacts that are still being discovered. Odd that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) can’t seem to get that straight . . . but when votes by membership define history rather than truth, perhaps it’s no surprise.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
