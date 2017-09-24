Photo Credit: Screenshot

Chief Superintendent Michael Frankenburg, the legal advisor of the Jerusalem District Police, has recently decreed that Jews carrying the “four species” would be banned from the Temple Mount during the holiday of Sukkot, Kipa reported.

The decree was announced in response to a request by a number of Jews who plan to ascend to the Temple Mount during the intermediate days of Sukkot – Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, Attorney Aviad Visoli, activist Michael Puah, Yochai Sarel and Maayan Magen.

In his response, Frankenborg wrote that he was authorized by Jerusalem Police District Commander, Yoram Halevi to announce that “in the framework of the rules of the Temple Mount, in accordance with the status quo in the area, ritual activity with overt external features, including the four species, is forbidden.”

“In view of the above, we are forced to respond to your demand in the negative,” the Police legal advisor concluded.

Michael Puah, chairman of B’Tsalmo, said in response: “It is regrettable that the legal advisor of the Jerusalem District justifies a discriminatory policy. His attempt to ignore the fact that this is a prohibition against worshiping Jews while Muslims are allowed the full freedom of worship will lead us to write a letter asking him to clarify the matter.”

Well, that legal advisor was asking for it. Now he’ll receive a letter of clarification which will likely go on his permanent record.

Back in 2014, Puah was videotaped shaking his four species in the Temple Mount compound, when a Waqf agent alerted a policeman who told him to halt while he consulted his superiors. Puah then instructed his son to shake his lulav, and as a result was detained for questioning and released.