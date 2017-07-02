Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday decided to temporarily suspended for five days the ban preventing Knesset Members from ascending the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The action comes in response to a petition by MK Yehuda Glick demanding the removal of the ban on lawmakers’ visits entirely, and is being taken to assess the feasibility of such a move.

In response to the suspension of the ban, slated to start July 23, Glick said in a conciliatory statement, “This is a correct and fitting decision. It’s a pity we had to go to the Supreme Court [to achieve it.]

“I call on Knesset Members to ascend the Mount and honor the site in a fitting manner, and to leave their disagreements and agendas outside. We will continue to hope that the Temple Mount will [soon] serve its purpose and [speedily] become a worldwide center of peace and reconciliation.”

Glick, founder and years-long director of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation, has remained dedicated to bringing Jews to tour the sacred site and increasing their knowledge of it.

The Temple Mount is one of the most sacred sites in the Jewish faith and until he became a Knesset Member, Rabbi Yehuda Glick made a point of visiting daily.