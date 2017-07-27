Photo Credit: Aljazeera Mubasher / YouTube screenshot
Aljazeera live feed of events taking place at Al Aqsa and within the Temple Mount compound, July 27 2017

For readers who were wondering what was going on at the Temple Mount on Thursday evening as Muslim “worshipers” attacked Israeli Police in the compound, the Qatar-based Aljazeera website provided live streaming to give outsiders a window into the Jerusalem Arab world.

The Aljazeera Mubasher.net site broadcasts a live feed and various other programs around the clock, providing an authentic view of the real-time news events taking place in the Arab world, particularly at this time in Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

