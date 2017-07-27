Photo Credit: Aljazeera Mubasher / YouTube screenshot

For readers who were wondering what was going on at the Temple Mount on Thursday evening as Muslim “worshipers” attacked Israeli Police in the compound, the Qatar-based Aljazeera website provided live streaming to give outsiders a window into the Jerusalem Arab world.

The Aljazeera Mubasher.net site broadcasts a live feed and various other programs around the clock, providing an authentic view of the real-time news events taking place in the Arab world, particularly at this time in Israel.