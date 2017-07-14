Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with heads of Israel’s various security agencies on Friday and made the following decisions following the Temple Mount terror attack that left two policemen dead.

1) The mourner’s tent set up by the families of the terrorists in the town of Umm El-Fahm will be dismantled.

Advertisement

2) Security arrangements on the roads to the Temple Mount will be significantly upgraded.

3) The Prime Minister received an update on the ongoing investigation on the Temple Mount and other areas, and the investigation will continue through the weekend.

4) Based on assessments of the situation on Sunday, the Temple Mount will be gradually reopened to visitors and worshipers.