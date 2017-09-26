Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

On Wednesday, Israelis will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of vast areas of Eretz Israel: eastern Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, Gaza, the Golan Heights, and the Sinai peninsula. Many believe that Israel’s stunning victories over three Arab armies in just six day was nothing short of a gift from God, affirming the redemption of the entire Jewish nation from its exile of almost two millennia.

A state event will be held to capture the joy and thanksgiving of a grateful nation, in the presence top administration celebrities, including the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Knesset.

Supreme Court President Miriam Na’or, however, has decided not to show up at the ceremony, nor send a representative from the court. Originally, Na’or approved Supreme Court Justice Neil Hendel’s appearance at the event, but later changed her mind.

In a letter Na’or’s advisor Sara Yeflach sent MK Isawi Frig (Meretz), she informed him, obviously responding to his inquiry, that “following a reexamination of the issue, it was decided that there was no room for a representative of the judiciary to participate in the event.”

Earlier, the EU ambassador to Israel also announced that he would not attend, because the EU’s policy was not to take part in events beyond the Green Line.

The EU does regularly fund illegal Arab construction on Israeli government land beyond the Green Line.

Incidentally, the Labor Party will also boycott the event, even though it was a Labor-led wall-to-wall coalition government that won the Six-Day War, and the vast majority of Israeli settlements in Judeam Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the Golan were built by governments either led or supported by Labor.