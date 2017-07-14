Photo Credit: RAMS

A terror attack on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem’s has left multiple wounded. The attack happened at 7:12 AM on Friday.

Four Border Policemen have been shot and wounded.

Advertisement

Two of the policemen are in critical condition. One is moderately wounded. One is lightly wounded.

Three terrorist have been neutralized by Border Policemen.

POLICE UPDATE 8:00 AM: Police report that three armed terrorists went to the Temple Mount, and when they approached one of the gates [near the Lions Gate], they began shooting at the police. The terrorists ran into the Temple Mount and the police chased after them. Three terrorists were neutralized.

The terrorists were armed with two Carl Gustav guns and a pistol. There are a number of wounded in the area.

Entrances to the Temple Mount have been closed, and the Temple Mount is being evacuated.

The Temple Mount will be closed today.

Additional videos of the Temple Mount Terror Attack