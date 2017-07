Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The ‘United Jerusalem’ law has passed its first reading in the Knesset.

If the bill passes two more readings in the Knesset plenum, a “super majority” of 80 lawmakers will be required in order for any part of the capital to be given up in any peace agreement.

The bill now goes to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee before returning for a second and final reading.