Photo Credit: Facebook / Jerusalem Jane

In the peaceful silence of a sleepy Tuesday on the grounds of the Temple Mount compound, officials of the Islamic Waqf couldn’t let well enough alone, and pounced on a young blonde gentile woman who is a friend of Israel.

“Jerusalem Jane” is a popular Danish blogger who writes on a blog called “Israel, One Nation” of her love for the holy city of Jerusalem, her hopes for peace in the Land of Israel, peace for God’s People, and peace between nations. Peace in Jerusalem, too.

On Tuesday, as she spoke of the peaceful atmosphere in the Temple Mount compound on a video she was live-blogging, a member of the Islamic Waqf brusquely — but politely — told her she had to leave. On camera, her anxiety is obvious. It’s clearly not the first time she’s been told to leave — and the Waqf official knew her name.

“Sorry, you need to go out. Please. This way.”

“You know my name?” she asked.

“I know your name, for sure I know your name.” came the reply.

“Why do you know my name?”

“Stop recording live,” the Waqf guard replied.