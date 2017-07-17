Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, where he will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and ministers in his government. They will sign a bilateral culture agreement and declarations of intent regarding cooperation in innovation and technology.

The culture agreement will enable reciprocal financing of cultural appearances. Dozens of Israeli shows take place annually in Hungary via the existing culture agreement and dozens more will be added, thanks to the new one, thus allowing additional artists and directors – inter alia – to go to Hungary and expose Hungarian audiences to Israeli culture.

Advertisement

The declaration of intent regarding innovation and technology will lead to close cooperation between the Israel Innovation Authority and its Hungarian counterparts and advance Israeli-Hungarian start-ups. The goal of the agreement is to promote cooperation between the governments including in the private sector with emphasis on high-tech, autonomous vehicles and new technologies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will also meet with Hungarian President Janos Ader in the presidential palace and address a meeting of the heads of government of the Visegrad Group. He will also hold individual working meetings with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban will attend a special economic forum with representatives of dozens of Israeli companies and over 100 Hungarian companies in order to strengthen economic relations. Participating companies include those from the cyber, high-tech, agriculture, pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara, along with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, will visit the Dohany Street Great Synagogue and meet with Jewish community leaders.

This is the first visit by a sitting Israeli Prime Minister to Hungary since the resumption of diplomatic relations.