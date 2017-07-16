Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority

(JNi.Media) On Sunday, Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority officials thwarted an attempt to smuggle rare archaeological coins from the Gaza Strip into Israel through the Erez Crossing.

During a search of an Arab merchant trying to enter Israel through the crossing, four rare, precious coins, probably from the Alexander the Great era, were discovered. These coins were apparently smuggled from Egypt into the Gaza Strip and were en route to Israel for sale.

The suspect was detained for questioning and denied entrance into Israel. Representatives from the Israel Antiquities Authority were summoned to Erez Crossing in order to further examine the items.