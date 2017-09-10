Photo Credit: US Embassy Tel Aviv

IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot will discuss in the coming days the request for leniency in the case of Elor Azaria, a medic convicted of manslaughter who shot a terrorist in Hebron after the latter had been neutralized. The Chief of Staff was waiting until Azaria’s verdict had been finalized to consider clemency.

According to Channel 2 News, legal sources estimate that Eizenkot will shorten Azaria’s sentence of 18 months in prison by several months, but will not pardon the convicted soldier altogether.

Sergeant Elur Azaria, now demoted to the rank of Private, began serving his sentence in early August in Military Prison 4 in the Tzrifin base outside Rishon Lezion. On his way to prison Azaria was accompanied by a convoy of vehicles and dozens of supporters who yelled, “Elor is a hero.”