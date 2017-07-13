Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson's office

A young man of about 18 was arrested Wednesday in Bnei Brak, after being caught holding about 5 grams of hashish (street value about $50) hidden inside his tefillin bag.

Police found the “finger” of hashish in the man’s possession after stopping him at the corner of Sokolov and Jabotinsky streets in Bnei Brak.

Later, following a search carried out at the suspect’s home, police also found an air pistol with lead bullets and a large number of what they suspect are fake pills.

The suspect was arrested and brought to the Dan District police station for questioning.