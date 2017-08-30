Photo Credit: Courtesy Nevet

As Israeli schoolchildren prepare to begin the academic year 2017-2018, the latest statistics by the Israeli nonprofit Nevet show that thousands of kids will go to class without the most important meal of their day – the breakfast sandwich.

Nevet (Heb=sprout), which provides 1.3 million nutritious daily sandwiches to 8,000 children from disadvantaged backgrounds and dysfunctional homes across 130 Israeli schools during the mid-morning break, released its most updated data on this critical social issue today. The findings underscore the critical role food plays in learning.

According to Nevet:

· 83 percent of school principals reported improved school attendance rates due to the Nevet sandwich program;

· 96 percent of school principals said the children who received Nevet sandwiches showed improved school behavior – which leads to stronger academic performance;

· 57 percent of Nevet students who received a sandwich said they were motivated to attend school in part to get their daily sandwich;

· 90 percent of Nevet’s recipients come from financially unstable homes – those unable to secure a steady income.

· 13,500 children remain on the organization’s waiting lists, due to budgetary constraints.

“While most Israeli kids get sandwiches and snacks to eat during a mid-morning break, many students from disadvantaged or dysfunctional backgrounds come to school hungry and empty handed – and that’s where Nevet steps in,” said Rotem Yosef, Nevet’s vice president for strategic development.

“This hidden problem is about more than just nutrition or hunger. It’s also about establishing a healthy routine and creating a consistent nutritional anchor for the children every day. By feeding these kids breakfast, we feed their minds, giving them the opportunity to succeed and, hopefully, break the cycle of poverty.”

