Roadside Bomb Defused Near Neve Tzuf



Map showing Deir Abu Mash'al and Halamish/Neve Tzuf

Photo Credit: Google Maps



A roadside bomb was found placed on road 450 between Neve Tzuf and Nachliel in the Binyamin region, on Friday morning, according to TPS.

The road was closed for hours as the bomb disposal unit worked on the explosive device.

The bomb contained 2 kilograms of explosives, according to 0404, and was placed in an 18 liter pail, which was also filled with oil and nails in order to maximize the damage it would cause when it exploded.

The bomb was connected to a cellphone inside the pail, so it could be activated remotely.

A major terror attack was averted.

