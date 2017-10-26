Photo Credit: amira_a via Flickr

The Tel-Aviv Yafo Municipality is delighted to invite everyone (including JewishPressOnline readers) to join more than 25,000 runners at the 10th annual Tel Aviv Night Run which will span 10 km in the city’s urban center.

The Tel Aviv Night Run will commence on Tuesday October 31, at 8:30 PM, at the Bar Yehuda Bridge on Ibn Gvirol Street, and will include 5 heats, with a 15 minute gap between the launch of each heat (view map).

The run’s course will incorporate extravagant lighting installations, several vibrant music stages and leading DJs, and will pass through some of the city’s main sites, such as Habima Square and Dizengoff Street. The run will conclude at the Yarkon Park (Ganei Yehoshua West), with an after party featuring music, sports, fashion and VIP areas, starting at 10:00 PM.

You’re invited to experience the first race launch, from the stage near the Ibn Gvirol Bridge at 8:30 PM – please RSVP by email.