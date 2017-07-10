Photo Credit: Flash 90

In a narrow vote, Labor Party newcomer Avi Gabbay was elected chairman of the Labor Party on Monday night with 52 percent of the ballots, edging out Amir Peretz, who garnered 47 percent.

Gabbay, a past member of the Kulanu Party, once served as Minister of Environmental Affairs.

Advertisement

Peretz, a party veteran, was considered a shoe-in for the leadership role, having won more votes than Gabbay last week as well as the backing of the party’s political people, including Isaac Herzog.

But last week Gabbay said that as far as he was concerned, incumbent party leader Herzog was not obligated to quit his post for either him or Peretz. “Herzog was elected with 24 seats and there is no obligation to replace him,” Gabbay said, according to Ynet.

Now the question is, what happens next?