A bill obligating government to present a multi-year plan for producing electricity from renewable energy passed its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.

Forty MKs voted in favor of the Electricity Sector Bill (amendment no. 14, temporary order), with none opposed.

The legislation, initiated by MK Eytan Broshi (Zionist Camp), determines that every year, from 2017 to 2030, the Energy Minister of must formulate an annual program to promote the production of electricity from solar, wind or biomass (organic waste). In order to promote these objectives, a committee will be established, headed by the Director General of the Energy Ministry, to be joined by representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Planning Authority, the Israel Land Authority, Interior, Environmental Protection, Agriculture, Economics, Security and the Electricity Authority.

To date, Israel’s record has been abysmal on developing renewable energies rapidly and extensively. A 2009 government decision determined that by the end of 2014 the volume of “green” electricity exports will be at least 5% of total electricity production, and by 2020 this capacity will be doubled. Despite the gran-scale plans, to date, the volume of “green” electricity production is only about 2.5% of the total electricity production in Israel, meaning that the country has already missed the first milestone, and, at the rate of connection of the projects recorded to date, there is concern that Israel will miss the second target as well.

Economic Affairs Committee Chairman MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Camp) said the law seeks to promote the production of electricity from renewable energy, without harming the environment.

MK Broshi said that the main difficulty was to work ”from the seats of the opposition” to get government ministries to cooperate with one another.