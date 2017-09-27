Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

JewishPress.com readers were able to celebrate together with the State of Israel by watching a live feed of the proceedings as the People of the Book mark 50 years since the liberation of Judea, Samaria, the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, the Jordan Valley and the Golan Heights!

A panoply of performers took the stage at the multi-media extravaganza held in Gush Etzion on Wednesday night. More than four thousand invited guests were at the event. Speeches, fireworks, music, dancing . . . it was all there to celebrate a half-century of hard work, rebirth and grown in the Biblical lands of our forefathers that were won with so many battles and blood.

“We have brought about magnificent settlement in Judea and Samaria that we are maintaining and strengthening – responsibly, wisely and persistently. Settlement is important to you my friends. It is no less important to me and therefore, I tell you clearly and before anything: There will be no more uprooting of communities in the Land of Israel!” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the guests.

“It is not just a question of links to the homeland, though it is certainly that, but first of all, that is not the way to make peace. We will uproot neither Jews nor Arabs. We did not receive peace; we received terror and missiles!

“We will not go back to this. That was just the promo, that uprooting, to what is currently going on in the Middle East: Any area that falls to radical Islam becomes a base for destruction, violence and death. Therefore, we will not abandon our national home to danger. Instead we will strengthen the home, with momentum. When I say momentum I mean not just words but also momentum, movement.”