Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon, GPO

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley may be coming to Israel within the next few months, according to a report by Ariel Kahane of Makor Rishon.

The US Administration told the Israeli government that the three top officials intend to visit Israel in the coming months. It will be the first trip for all of them.

No date has been set yet and at the moment the trip is only at the initial planning stages.

Trump would also like to set up a summit in Washington with many of the Middle East leaders. It is unclear if this trip to Israel will be before or after the conference.