Photo Credit: MSNBC YouTube screenshot

As thousands of his supporters were gathered to hear his “campaign speech” in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, President Donald Trump used the unusual event – the earliest election speech ever – to talk about the risks of unchecked migration in Europe, which resulted in terror attacks in Brussels, Nice, Paris – and Sweden?

Trump told the excited crowd: “We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Some in the media suggested the president confused Sweden with Sehwan, the city in Pakistan where more than 85 people had been killed on Friday in a suicide bombing at a mosque?

But it is more likely that the president, who often reacts with stirring tweets to reports he watches on TV News, had just watched an interview on Fox News with filmmaker Ami Horowitz, whose latest documentary shows a link between rising crime rates in Sweden and its liberal refugee policy. Horowitz’s documentary relies on the 2016 Swedish Crime Survey, showing how in 2015 there were 112 cases of murder in Sweden, an increase of 25 cases compared with 2014.

Horowitz’s mother was born in Israel, and he spent a year at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He shot a series of satirical videos called “Ami on the Street,” with topics such as ISIS innocent civilians being bombed by the imperialist US when all they want is their own state. The video, where he waved an ISIS flag on the Berkeley campus, received millions of views video.