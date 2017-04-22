Photo Credit: Fox News

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Friday, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the Palestinian Authority needs to “pass the test of peace.”

Netanyahu was very specific as to what that test entails and what Abbas would simply need to do to pass it.

“Confront terrorism, stop rewarding terrorism, stop paying terrorists, and don’t finagle the books,” Netanyahu said. “What they do is ‘ok, we won’t pay directly, we’ll pay it to somebody else and they’ll pay it to the terrorists’ in a sort of circular fashion.” Netanyahu said Palestine must “come clean” and stop paying terrorists.

The Palestinian Authority pays salaries to captured terrorists, and to the families of suicide bombers and other dead terrorists. The more people they’ve killed, the more money the terrorist or their family gets.

Netanyahu said the PA is paying out hundreds of millions of dollars every year to terrorists or o the families of dead terrorists who murdered Israelis and Americans. Netanyahu made it clear that he wasn’t talking about Hamas, but the Palestinian Authority headed by Mahmoud “Abu Mazen” Abbas, and it could be as much as a billion dollars over the last decade.

Netanyahu emphatically repeated his message a number of times that Abbas must stop paying terrorists, and that would be the proof that he and his Palestinian Authority has changed for real, and not speaking lies.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is set to meet with President Trump on May 3rd. Hopefully Trump will get the message.



