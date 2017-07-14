Photo Credit: Jerusalem FIrst Facebook Video

A shocking video from the Temple Mount terror attack appears to show two of the “neutralized” terrorists lying on the floor as policeman walk around them. As the policemen’s backs are turned, the terrorists get up, a physical altercation begins, followed by a further shootout.

Only then are the terrorists more permanently neutralized.

Video may take a moment to load:



Four policemen were wounded in the attack. Two of them are in critical condition.

Three terrorists were killed.