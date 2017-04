Photo Credit: Yissachar Rauss / TPS

Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism, has begun in Israel, on Sunday night.

At 8 PM the siren sounded throughout the country as we remember our fallen. On Monday at 11 AM there will be a 2 minute siren.

23,544 members of the Jewish people’s various security forces in Israel have died defending the country and the Jewish people since 1860.